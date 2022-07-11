Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Wayne Rooney has agreed terms to become the manager of Major League Soccer side DC United. ESPN

Ousmane Dembele has arrived back in Barcelona to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants. Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are preparing to match Napoli’s £34m asking price for Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31. Corriere dello Sport

Manchester City are set to enter the race for highly-rated Sevilla defender Jules Kounde but any deal for the France international could be dependent on Chelsea landing their other transfer targets this summer. Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 33, has been approached by MLS clubs over a move next summer. Fabrizio Romano

There’s no discussion or negotiation about Harry Kane’s future. Tottenham will not listen to any offers and there’s nothing concrete going on with Bayern Munich. Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are devising plans to lure Bernardo Silva away from Manchester City. Mundo Deportivo

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to bring Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to Stamford Bridge this summer. Mail

Chelsea and Paris St-Germain will enter the race to sign Lewandowski should his desired move to Barcelona fail to materialise. Mail

Juventus are planning to fund the signing of Napoli’s Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, 31 with the £90m fee they hope to receive for Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, with Bayern Munich and Chelsea favourites to sign the 22-year-old. Tuttosport