Evans Rusike training with SA PSL club after offloaded by Sekhukhune



by Virjo Mufaro

Evans Rusike is reportedly training with South African top-flight side Moroka Swallows hoping to get a contract.

The Zimbabwean striker is a free agent following his release by Sekhukhune United at the end of previous season.

According to FarPost.co.za, Rusike was spotted at Swallows’ training on Monday.

Meanwhile, Rusike’s search for a new club comes just six after signing a contract with Sekhukhune.

The 31-year-old made just four appearances with no goals during his time at Babina Noko, prompting his release at the end of the campaign.