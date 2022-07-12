Evans Rusike training with SA PSL club after offloaded by Sekhukhune

Evans Rusike is reportedly training with South African top-flight side Moroka Swallows hoping to get a contract.

The Zimbabwean striker is a free agent following his release by Sekhukhune United at the end of previous season.

According to FarPost.co.za, Rusike was spotted at Swallows’ training on Monday.

SPOTTED!!! Ex-Stellenbosh striker Waseem Isaacs and former SuperSport forward Evans Rusike trained with Swallows today. Isaacs has signed a two-year deal with The Birds. Rusike is a free agent after parting ways with Sekhukhune. #FARPost pic.twitter.com/6bdKgeM6ip — FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Rusike’s search for a new club comes just six after signing a contract with Sekhukhune.

The 31-year-old made just four appearances with no goals during his time at Babina Noko, prompting his release at the end of the campaign.