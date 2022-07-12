Isaac Mabaya starting for Liverpool against Manchester United

Isaac Mabaya is in Liverpool’s starting XI against Manchester United in a friendly match set for this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean defender will play alongside the Reds’ first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Backer, captain Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The game will mark the second time the 17-year-old has had a date with the senior squad. During the 2022/23 season, the right-back was in the matchday squad for the FA Cup’s 3rd round encounter against Shrewsbury.

Born in Preston, England, to Zimbabwean parents, Mabaya signed his first professional contract with the Reds in September 2021.

The defender has represented England at junior level but is still eligible to switch allegiance to Zimbabwe in the future.