Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea are interested in former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry as the club consider potential alternatives to Raphinha and hold talks with AC Milan over a deal to offload Hakim Ziyech. Telegraph

Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Chicago Fire for Gabriel Slonina, after direct talks between Todd Boehly and the MLS club. Fabrizio Romano

Juventus and Roma have shown interest in Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira after Fiorentina decided not to sign the 26-year-old Uruguay international permanently following his loan spell last season. Evening Standard

Galatasaray have contacted Paris Saint-Germain for the services of defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye. Footmercato

Barcelona are increasingly confident of signing the Leeds United forward Raphinha but a deal has still to be finalised for the player. The Times

Alexis Sanchez is reportedly in talks to terminate his contract at Inter Milan after being told by Simone Inzaghi that he is not in his plans next season. Daily Star

France forward Ousmane Dembele’s contract at Barcelona expired this summer, but the 25-year-old is set to sign a new deal which will keep him with the Nou Camp side until 2024. Marca

Fulham have announced the signing of Andreas Pereira from Manchester United for £10m.

Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, and Wolves’ Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, are on Manchester United’s contingency plan if they fail to sign De Jong. Talksport

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and is in his plans for the coming season.