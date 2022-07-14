Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Kalidou Koulibaly will have his Chelsea medical in London on Thursday. The Blues will then complete the last elements of the four-year deal before the player files out to join his new teammates on the US tour. Sky Sports

Paris St-Germain have approached Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, about signing a one-year contract extension and staying until 2024. Marca

Neymar, who has three years left on his contract, has no interest in leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Goal

Cardiff have signed Sheyi Ojo on a two-year deal after the winger left Liverpool at the end of his contract.

Arsenal are delaying Lucas Torreira’s departure after the Uruguay midfielder, 26, agreed a move to Valencia. Sport 890

Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22, is willing to accept a pay cut to join Bayern Munich from Juventus. Bild

Germany winger Serge Gnabry is close to signing a new contract with Bayern Munich despite Chelsea links. Kicker

Everton have been told Wolves will accept a £10m bid for Spain winger Adama Traore, 26, this summer. Football Insider

Barcelona are ready to increase their bid for Bayern Munich’s Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 33, to 50m euros (£42m). Bild

France winger Ousmane Dembele, 25, has signed a new two-year contract with Barcelona and the deal will be officially announced soon. Fabrizio Romano