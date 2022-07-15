Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

PSG want to get rid of nine players this summer, including Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum. Daily Mail

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas is set to join Italian Serie B team 1907 Como. Sky Sports

Frenkie de Jong’s agent has told Manchester United the Netherlands midfielder, 25, is open to leaving Barcelona but does not want to move to Old Trafford. Sport

Midfielder Mesut Ozil has left Fenerbahce after his contract was terminated by mutual consent and joined Turkish top flight rivals Istanbul Basaksehir on Thursday.

Bayern Munich’s Germany winger Leroy Sane, 26, has been offered to Real Madrid. Marca

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn down a lucrative offer to join a Saudi Arabian club, with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid interested in the Portugal forward, 37. ESPN

Arsenal are interested in Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and are expected to formally bid for the player. Sky Sports

AC Milan are set to offer Portugal winger Rafael Leao a new long-term contract as they are reluctant to sell the 23-year-old to Chelsea for anything less than £127m. Mail

Paris St-Germain are interested in Benfica’s Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos, 21, and Reims’ French striker Hugo Ekitike, 20. Fabrizio Romano