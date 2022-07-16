Brendan Galloway to play his first game in eight months this afternoon

Brendan Galloway is this afternoon expected to play his first game since recovering from a long term injury.

The Zimbabwean defender suffered a knee injury on November 23, 2021 and underwent an operation to repair a torn patellar tendon, which attaches the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone.

The 26-year-old missed the remainder of the campaign and only started full training at the start of the pre-season three weeks ago.

Plymouth Argyle’s head coach Steven Schumacher confirmed that Galloway will be available for selection in the pre-season friendly against Bristol City at Home Park this afternoon.

“Brendan Galloway is progressing really nicely,” Schumacher revealed in his squad update.

“He’s coming on with his training. He’s nowhere near 100%, but the plan is to get him minutes on Saturday.”

Kick-off is 4 pm CAT.