Nakamba selected to face Leeds United and Manchester United

Marvelous Nakamba will be available for selection in Aston Villa’s next pre-season friendlies after coach Steven Gerrard confirmed the 33-man squad for the games.

The Zimbabwean midfielder travelled with the team to Australia where they will participate in the Queensland Champions Cup as part of their pre-season preparations.

The Villans will face Leeds United and Brisbane Roar before heading to Perth to play Manchester United.

The Birmingham-based team’s first pre-season friendly happened last week and Nakamba took part in it.

The 28-year-old was in the first XI that started against English League Two side Walsall FC. The team had several fringe players but also consisted of other regulars from last season like captain Tyrone Mings, Bertrand Traoré and Leon Bailey.

New signing Diego Carlos also started in the match and was paired with Mings at the back.

Nakamba didn’t return for the second half as Gerrard made nine changes.

Commenting on the performance of the Warriors star in the first half, Birmingham Mail‘s Aston Villa correspondent Ashley Preece wrote: “Delighted the Villa faithful with an uncharacteristic bit of show-boating, flicking the ball past two Walsall players. It was his usual industrious work from the Zimbabwean this afternoon. The midfielder will be an important player for Gerrard for the season ahead.”

Villa finished the game with a 4-0 victory, thanks to goals from Bailey and Cameron Archer in the first half and Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz in the second period.

Pic Credit: Instagram/Marvelous Nakamba