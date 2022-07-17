Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21 action.

Latest:

Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum

25′ Free kick to Dynamos from some 25 yards out. Jaure takes it but hits the ball straight to the wall.

18′ Kawondera sets up Antonio who tries from a range. Magalane reacts well and saves the effort.

15′ Free kick to FCP, Musona goes for goal but Mvula collects with ease.

7′ Kawondera delivers a good cross, Antonio meets it but his header goes straight to the keeper.

2′ Corner-kick to Dynamos, Makarati heads over.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Jaure, Jalai, Makarati, Muringai, Kawondera, Nadolo, Paga, Murera, Antonio, Katema

FC Platinum XI: Magalane, Chinyerere, Mangiza, Pavari, Mutimbanyoka, Ngwenya, Mbweti, Mhlanga, Banda, Mutudza, Musona.

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Chicken Inn

36′ Penalty to Chiefs. Chirinda takes it but is denied by the keeper.

30′ Yellow Card to Mabhunu (Chicken Inn).

1′ Kick-off!!!

Chiefs XI: Bizabani, Nyaunzvi, Mensah, Chikosa, Ndlela, Chiranda, Mkolo, Msebe, Veremu, Moyo, Chikwende.

Chicken Inn XI: Zendera, V. Moyo, Muza, Ketela, Mhlanga, Dzingai, Augusto, Ndlovu, Bernard, Mabhunu, Amidu.

Black Rhinos 0-0 Yadah