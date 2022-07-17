Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 21 action.
Latest:
Dynamos 0-0 FC Platinum
25′ Free kick to Dynamos from some 25 yards out. Jaure takes it but hits the ball straight to the wall.
18′ Kawondera sets up Antonio who tries from a range. Magalane reacts well and saves the effort.
15′ Free kick to FCP, Musona goes for goal but Mvula collects with ease.
7′ Kawondera delivers a good cross, Antonio meets it but his header goes straight to the keeper.
2′ Corner-kick to Dynamos, Makarati heads over.
1′ Kick-off!!!
Dynamos XI: Mvula, Jaure, Jalai, Makarati, Muringai, Kawondera, Nadolo, Paga, Murera, Antonio, Katema
FC Platinum XI: Magalane, Chinyerere, Mangiza, Pavari, Mutimbanyoka, Ngwenya, Mbweti, Mhlanga, Banda, Mutudza, Musona.
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Chicken Inn
36′ Penalty to Chiefs. Chirinda takes it but is denied by the keeper.
30′ Yellow Card to Mabhunu (Chicken Inn).
1′ Kick-off!!!
Chiefs XI: Bizabani, Nyaunzvi, Mensah, Chikosa, Ndlela, Chiranda, Mkolo, Msebe, Veremu, Moyo, Chikwende.
Chicken Inn XI: Zendera, V. Moyo, Muza, Ketela, Mhlanga, Dzingai, Augusto, Ndlovu, Bernard, Mabhunu, Amidu.
Black Rhinos 0-0 Yadah