Moses Chunga gets Zifa post

Former Warriors and Dynamos coach Moses Chunga has been named in Zifa’s newly formed strategic planning committee.

According to the Sunday Mail, the twelve-member committee was confirmed at an executive meeting, led by acting president Gift Banda, held in Harare on Saturday.

Other members appointed are veteran administrator Andrew Tapela, Aces Youth Academy director Marc Duvillard, Morris Banda and women’s football guru Theresa Maguraushe.

CAPS United vice president Nhamo Tutisani, Harare City chairperson Alois Masepe and Masvingo provincial leader Naboth are also part of the committee.

Central Region member Pithias Shoko, former Highlanders chief executive officer and CAF administration instructor Nhlanhla Dube, Memory Mbondiya and Premier Soccer League CEO Kennedy Ndebele complete the committee.

Zifa CEO Xolisani Gwesela explained the role of the new committee, saying: “The executive committee noted with great concern that ZIFA has for a long time been operating without strategic direction and resolved to appoint a strategic planning committee to come up with a long-term strategic plan which will guide the association’s activities and operations, and consequently aid in growing football while producing competitive national teams.”

The Zifa executive also reconstituted the referees’ committee.

Ruzive Ruzive will now come in as a deputy chairperson to board member Barbra Chikosi.

Sabelo Maphosa bounces back as the secretary, while Makonese Masakadza and the experienced Wilfred Mukuna are committee members.