Northern Region D1: Simba Bhora edge Come Again to close gap on Herentals

Simba Bhora edged Come Again 1-0 in a Northern Region Division match played at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma today.

Arthur Tutani’s charges were desperate to collect maximum points to close the gap on log leaders Herentals U-20, who played out a 1-1 stalemate with Harare City Cubs on Friday.

Simbarashe Maramwidze’s brilliant volley, his first goal of the season, was the difference between the two sides.

Simba now trail Herentals U-20 by one point and Tutani reckons the enthralling title race will go down to the wire.

“It’s too early to talk about the title, but what I can promise is we will fight to the very end,” Tutani said after the match.

“Come Again are a very good side, they played very well but just couldn’t score. I hope they won’t get relegated because I love Come Again,” he said.

Elsewhere, Golden Eagles lost to Pam 1-2 in Chinhoyi.