Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Robert Lewandowski joined the Barcelona squad in Miami on Sunday ahead of his medical and the signing of his contract. Barca agreed a £42.5m (€50m) deal with Bayern Munich for Lewandowski over the weekend.

Manchester City have increased their efforts to sign Brighton player Marc Cucurella. The Sun

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £4m with Rangers for the transfer of Ben Davies.

Paris-Saint Germain have been slow to make their move for the Lille midfielder Renato Sanches leaving AC Milan in pole position to swoop in for the player. Gazetto dello Sport

Barcelona have turned their attention to bringing in 23-year-old Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, who has also been linked with Chelsea, after reaching a deal for Poland striker Lewandowski. Marca

Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong is still opposed to joining Manchester United or any English club, but the 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder would consider a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Sport

Real Madrid legend Raul turned down the chance to coach at Espanyol. The former forward instead chose to remain in charge at Castilla, where he is preparing to take the bench for a fourth season. Marca

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has clarified that the club are not interested in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window, but hasn’t ruled out a “dream” move for the forward in the future. Bild

Ajax have confirmed to the Amsterdam Stock Exchange they have agreed a deal to sell defender Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

Matthijs de Ligt will fly to Germany to undergo medical tests and sign the contract with Bayern Munich. The deal, worth €80m, will run until June 2027. Fabrizio Romano