Ndiraya: We have a strikers problem in Zimbabwe

Dynamos coach Tonderai ‘Stanza’ Ndiraya believes there is a shortage of prolific strikers in Zimbabwe.

The former Warriors coach’s Glamour Boys have not scored in their last four league matches but he insists the lack of prolific goal scorers is not confined to DeMbare alone.

“If you show me a striker who can score goals week-in and out, why not. We will go for him. But the question is: do we have that striker at the moment? It’s a national problem,” Ndiraya said after Dynamos’ goalless draw with FC Platinum on Sunday.

“We want someone who can score goals every week. If you look at the top goalscorers you will realise that William Manondo is not even a centre forward. That really paints the whole picture about the strikers we have in the country.

Ndiraya says Dynamos need a new striker but admits it will be difficult to find one.

“If we get one we can afford and is willing to play for us, then why not go for that player? But this is mid-season transfer window, and which team would really want to sell their best player or their top marksman? So we are in a catch 22 situation, but if there is a striker who is available we can go for, we will go for him. We still have some bit of time to make a decision so we will make those decisions,” he said.

DeMbare, who are third on the table and trail log leaders FC Platinum by eight points, travel to Bulawayo this weekend for a date with second-placed Chicken Inn.