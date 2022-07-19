Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says he expects the club to make ‘a couple more’ signings in the summer transfer window. Sky Sports

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 31, is in talks with Juventus to settle the final year of his contract and allow him to sign for another club for free. Mail

Serie A side Napoli has signed Brighton player Leo Ostigard on a permanent transfer for undisclosed terms, subject to international clearance.

The Italian club are also interested in signing 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, either on a permanent basis or on loan. Standard

Manchester City and Arsenal have reached an agreement for the €30m transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian will undergo medical at the London club very soon.

And City have an official bid ready to sign Brighton’s Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 23, to replace Zinchenko, 25. Fabrizio Romano

Atletico Madrid have contacted Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives over signing the Portugal international from Manchester United. AS

But Erik ten Hag sees the frustrated star as an important part of his squad and he underlined that the forward is not for sale. Sky Sports

Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with Jules Kounde and have now offered 55m euros (£46.7m) to Sevilla for the France defender, 23. Marca

Paris St-Germain’s Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been offered to Roma and AC Milan, who are considering a loan move with the option to buy the 31-year-old permanently. Calciomercato