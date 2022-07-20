Sarupinda finds new home after released by SA club

Blessing Sarupinda has found a new club following his release at South African top-flight side Sekhukhune United.

The midfielder has rejoined CAPS United and could be available for selection in the weekend’s encounter against Manica Diamonds.

The 23-year-old has been training with the club for the past two weeks.

United chief executive officer, Charlie Jones, confirmed to the Herald that Sarupinda is now officially with the team.

“Blessing Sarupinda has signed now and he will be able to play next weekend,” said Jones.

“We hope to get his papers done this week and he will be thrust into action in our next game. He has been cleared and we are only waiting for his ITC.

“We are getting him out-rightly since his contract with his previous club in South Africa was terminated.”

During his time in South Africa, Sarupinda struggled for game time and was loaned to second-tier club JDR Stars six months into his deal.

His contract was then terminated at the end of the campaign to make gim a free agent.