Zim football to miss another international tournament due to FIFA ban

Zimbabwe will not participate in the second edition of the COSAFA Women’s Champions League Qualifier due to the FIFA ban on the country.

The tournament will be held in Durban, South Africa from August 7-13.

The winners will advance to the 2022 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League finals in Morocco later in the year.

Black Rhinos Queens were supposed to make their second successive appearance this year but will be absent due to the ban.

The Queens, who finished as first runners-up in the inaugural edition of the qualifiers last year, were omitted from Wednesday’s draw.

Zimbabwe has already missed more international competitions because of the sanctions.

The country was disqualified from the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers, 2022 CHAN and the 2022 Cosafa Cup.

Here is the full draw:

Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Costa Do Sol (Mozambique)

Double Action Ladies (Botswana)

Group B

Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

Young Buffaloes (Eswatini)

Olympique de Moroni (Comoros)