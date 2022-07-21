Bill Antonio finally leaves for Europe to undergo trials

Dynamos youngster Bill Antonio has left the country to undergo a month-long trial stint with Belgian top-flight football side KV Mechelen.

According to the Herald, the 19-year-old departed on Tuesday afternoon and was expected to arrive in Europe on the following day.

“Yes, Bill (Antonio) has finally gone for trials in Belgium,” an unnamed source at Dembare told the publication.

“He will have a month with KV Mechelen who will be assessing him. It has been in the pipeline for a long time now and the player left on Tuesday and was expected to arrived today (yesterday).”

Antonio was initially supposed to go to Belgium in 2019 but his handlers decided to reschedule the trials to a later date.

The new date was set at the end of March, and another delay came as a result of logistical complications after the player’s father, Nowell, failed to agree with the agent, Placcedes Jefferson, who is understood to be handling the teenager’s affairs.