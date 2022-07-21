Breaking: Sadio Mane named CAF Player of the Year

The winners for the CAF Awards 2022 were confirmed at a ceremony that took place in Rabat on Thursday.

Bayern Munich and Senegal forward Sadio Mane took home the men’s Player of the Year award for the second time in his career after beating the competition of fellow countryman Edouard Mendy and his ex-Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah.

In the women’s category, Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria won her fifth best player award, overcoming Zambia’s Grace Chanda and Cameroonian Ajara Nchout Njoya.

The Men’s Coach of the Year gong went to Senegal national team Aliou Cisse, while Desiree Ellis (South Africa) won the female category.

Full list of winners:

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Player of the Year (Men)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Women)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Senegal

National Team of the Year (Women)

The winner will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the Women’s AFCON.

Goal of the Year

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)