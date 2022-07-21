Mabaya retained in Liverpool squad for Germany, Austria tours

Isaac Mabaya has been retained in the Liverpool squad for German and Austria tour.

The UK-born defender was part of the selection that played two friendlies in Asia a week ago. He featured in both encounters as coach Jurgen Klopp assessed the youngster ahead of the new season.

The gaffer has now retained the 17-year-old in the 31-man squad for the two friendlies lined-up for this week.

The Reds will face German German side RB Leipzig at 7:15 pm CAT before travelling to Austria for the game against RB Salzburg next week on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have remained behind due to injury, but Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez are included in the travelling party.