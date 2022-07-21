Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One: Match day 25 preview

The 2022 Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One enters match day 25 this weekend with a host of matches taking centre stage across the region.

On Friday, Ngezi U-19 host CUMA Academy at the Boabab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi.

At Commando Barrack on Saturday, Commando Bullets host log leaders Herentals U-20 in what should be a mouthwatering encounter.

Herentals U-20 were held to a 1-1 draw by Harare City Cubs last week, and Paul Benza’s charges will be fully-aware that any slip up might result in them surrendering top spot to Simba Bhora, who are just one point adrift in second place.

Commando on the other hand, are in no mood to donate points and their coach Ngobile Mafu said his troops want nothing but maximum points after a series of draws earlier in the season.

“We are aiming for a better finish no doubt about that.The teams above us have been dropping points of late and we alsoneed to capitalise on that. Imagine all the draws that we had inthe past five games if we were winning,we could have been very close”Mafu said, according to the league’s official publication, the Northern Region Times.

“My players are really psyched up for this match and for them there is no greater satisfaction than beating a team at the top ofthe log table.We are going out all guns blazing for a win. Herentals U20 are under pressure to win because they want to remain at the top and this makes it easier for us,” added Mafu.

Title-chasing Simba Bhora host PAM FC at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.

Arthur Tutani’s men, who put pressure on Herentals U-20 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Come Again in Kadoma last week, will be looking to make it two wins on the trot and keep their title hopes alive.

Standing in their way is a resurgent PAM, who stunned title-aspirants Golden Eagles last week.

PAM coach Austin Mashanda is unfazed by the Simba challenge and believes his charges can pull off another giant-killing performance.

“Our win against Golden Eagles was not a fluke, it’s a testimony of how hard we worked during the break and look at how wehave been grinding results of late,” Mashanda said.

“We are going to Simba Bhora with the aim of winning the match. It’s going to be a new game different from the Golden Eagles match but the aim remains thesame,to do well in the match. Simba are a good side but we arealso raising our hand to be counted,” he added.

Gipter Raiva’s Cam and Motor travel to Karoi for a date with Karoi United at Chikangwe, while Black Mambas host Trojan Mine at Mkushi Sports Club.

At Rimuka, Chegutu Pirates host Come Again.

All matches kick off at 14:00hrs.

Below is the full fixtures list as well as latest log standings;