Nqobizitha Masuku leaves country for trials in Middle East

Highlanders vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku has left the country for trials in the United Arab Emirates.

The midfielder flew out today and will undergo assessment at Al Rams in the UAE First Division League.

A statement by Bosso said: “Wishing our Vice Captian, Nqobizitha Masuku all the best on his trials at Al Rams FC of United Arab of Emirates.

“Masuku left the country today, and he wont be available for the weekend derby against Bulawayo City.”

Masuku is under contract at Highlanders until 2025 after signing an extension in late February.

Should Nqobizitha completes the move, it will be the second time that he joins a foreign club.

The 29-year-old was at Zambian top-flight side BuildCon in 2018 but returned to Highlanders just a season later.