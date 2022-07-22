Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Jesse Lingard has signed for Nottingham Forest on a one-year contract.

Manchester City have had a £30m offer for Spain left-back Marc Cucurella rejected by Brighton, who value the 23-year-old at £50m. Athletic

Paris St-Germain have decided to part ways with Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 31 and AS Roma want to sign the player. Fabrizio Romano

Napoli officials are in Istanbul finalising the signing of Fenerbahce defender Kim Min-Jae. The South Korean international was their number one choice to replace Kalidou Koulibaly, who joined Chelsea on a four-year contract last week. Sky Sports

Barcelona will make a final attempt to sign Sevilla and France defender Jules Kounde, despite acknowledging they are unable to match Chelsea’s £55m bid for the 23-year-old. Sport

And if Barca fails to sign the defender, the La Liga side will turn to Manchester City and Spain centre-back Aymeric Laporte, 28. Fichajes

Manchester United and Chelsea are competing to sign Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard, 26. L’Equipe

Southampton have confirmed that they have agreed terms over the signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux.

West Ham have made an official bid for Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca. The offer is understood to be more than €40m – with Sassuolo’s value thought to be €50m.

Tottenham have reportedly failed in an attempt to swap Joe Rodon for Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. Antonio Conte also offered £25million in addition to the centre-back, however, this was rebuffed by former manager Jose Mourinho. Daily Express

Dani Alves has completed his move to Mexican side Pumas on a free transfer. The 39-year-old has signed a one-year deal until June 2023. Fabrizio Romano