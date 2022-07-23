Chitiyo solitary strike sends Simba Bhora top of Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One

Ronaldo Chitiyo scored the only goal of the game as promotion-chasing Simba Bhora edged PAM FC 1-0 in a tense Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One match played at Wadzanai Stadium today.

The diminutive midfielder scored in the first half as Simba made it two wins on the trot, after last week’s victory over Come Again.

Consequently, Arthur Tutani’s charges have now leapfrogged Herentals U-20 into first position on the log, after the students were held to a goalless draw by Commando Bullets in a dramatic encounter which saw Paul Benza’s men missing a second half penalty.

In the Simba-PAM clash, the visitors’ coach Austin Mashanda got his marching orders from the referee, as tempers flared in the second half.

PAM however barely tested Simba Chinani, in goal for Simba Bhora.

Tutani said at this stage in the title race, what matters is collecting points.

“Like I alway preach, at this juncture, we shouldn’t lose points. Hopefully, we will go forward and we are in the right direction. I’m very proud of the boys and tough luck to the loosing team,” the coach said after the game.

Asked to comment on Herentals U-20 dropping points and surrendering top spot to his troops, Tutani said: “No reaction yet, but we will just try to maintain the good results by continuing to win games.”

Elsewhere, third-placed Golden Eagles returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Golden Valley at Ellis Robins.

Junior Bunjira’s first goal for Gondo Harishaye, as well as a second half penalty converted by Godswill Gwara, ensured that Gilbert Mushangazhike’s men kept their title hopes alive.