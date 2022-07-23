Maswanhise in Leicester City squad for weekend action

Tawanda Maswanhise has been included in the Leicester City squad for this afternoon’s friendly matches.

The Foxes will play Derby County and Preston North End at two different venues.

Maswanhise is part of the selection that will face Derby at the Pride Park Stadium.

Kick-off is at 2 pm CAT.

Two games, two #lcfc squads 🔵 Here's which players are heading where for our double header vs. Derby and Preston tomorrow 👇 pic.twitter.com/blBdSPYSBh — Leicester City (@LCFC) July 22, 2022

The Zimbabwean attacker, who has impressed with the Foxes’ U23s in the past two seasons, is training with the senior team.

He has already featured in some friendlies in this pre-season.

Meanwhile, Maswanhise, who signed his first professional contract in June 2021, got a new deal at the start of this year after he continued to show promise in his development.