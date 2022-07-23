Nakamba misses second Aston Villa pre-season friendly

Marvelous Nakamba will miss Aston Villa’s friendly match against Manchester United this morning.

The midfielder is not part of the squad named for the clash in Australia.

Kick-off is at 11:45 CAT.

This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester United at the Optus Stadium. 👊#ICONPerth — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 23, 2022

This is the second successive time that the player will miss the action.

Nakamba did not feature in the previous fixture against Brisbane Roar three days ago.

Villa coach Steven Gerrard hasn’t explained the 28-year-old’s absence in the team.