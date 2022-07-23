Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Arsenal have offered Bukayo Saka a new long-term contract that would see him become one of the club’s best paid players. Daily Mail

David de Gea says he wants to finish his career at Manchester United because of his unique bond with the club. Daily Mirror

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to joining Atletico Madrid but the club would need to sell a big-name player to make it happen. Daily Mail

Jules Kounde is set to become Chelsea’s third summer signing after the Blues beat off competition from Barcelona to agree a £55m deal for the Sevilla defender and have offered the Frenchman a five-year contract. The Telegraph

Italian international striker Andrea Belotti has been offered to several Premier League clubs including Newcastle, Everton and West Ham as he looks to secure a move to England. The Sun

Liverpool enquired about Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in June but the German club consider the 19-year-old untouchable this summer. Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, is likely to turn down a move to Newcastle. Sport

Arsenal and Everton have turned down the chance to sign Atletico Madrid and France winger Thomas Lemar, 26. L’Equipe

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United board want to keep Anthony Martial at the club this summer. The decision has been made internally and also communicated to the player. Fabrizio Romano