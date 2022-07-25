Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Juventus have made a £20million offer to Liverpool for Roberto Firmino. Ekrem Konur

Barcelona have received indications from Jules Koundé’s camp and the player is prepared to accept personal terms proposal. Fabrizio Romano

Meanwhile, the Catalan side has not accepted any offers for Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with Manchester United heavily linked with the 25-year-old. ESPN

Newcastle United and Everton are stepping up their pursuit of Chelsea and Albania striker Armando Broja after West Ham dropped their interest in the 20-year-old. i Sport

Éder Militão, Vinícius and Rodrygo have signed their new contracts with Real Madrid. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Jose Mourinho at Roma. Daily Mail

And the Red Devils are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19. Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Lionel Messi’s “chapter” at Barcelona is “not over” – 11 months after the 35-year-old Argentina playmaker ended his 21-year spell at the club and joined Paris St-Germain. ESPN

Arsenal have confirmed their interest in Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 24, but are yet to make an approach for the Brazil international. Times

Everton look poised to move Dele Alli on just half a year after the former Tottenham playmaker arrived at Goodison Park. The Sun