Zifa comments on CAF’s refusal to recognise newly-appointed executive

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has commented on CAF’s refusal to recognise the recently appointed ZIFA executive, led by Gift Banda.

The new board had hoped to convince the continental football body and FIFA to lift the international ban on Zimbabwe football. The FA started engaging the two organisations last month when the SRC lifted the suspension on some members.

However, the efforts hit a brick wall after CAF informed in a letter to the FA that the sanctions are still in place and will only lift them once the stipulated conditions are met.

The orders include SRC reinstating Felton Kamambo and Joseph Mamutse and the commission withdrawing a court case against the pair.

The continental body also said that the Banda-led executive should stop using the funds deposited by CAF or FIFA in the ZIFA bank accounts as the country’s membership is still suspended.

Reacting to CAF’s letter, ZIFA CEO Xolisani Gwesela told the Herald:

“We acknowledge receipt of the CAF letter which a lot of people may interpret in a number of ways. But as ZIFA, we took it as positive development because our letters had gone for some time without getting response.

“So this development opens a window of engagement with CAF which we hope will result in a win-win situation.

“In view of this development, we hope this will intensify our engagements with key stakeholders as we continue to reform the football structures at large.”