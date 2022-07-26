Chibuku Super Cup preliminary and first rounds draws done

The preliminary round and first-round draws for the Chibuku Super Cup were conducted in Harare on Tuesday.
The competition will revert to the traditional knockout format from the preliminary round.
In the previous edition that acted as a warm-up tournament to the 2021/22 season, the eighteen top-flight teams were grouped into four groups, with the top two sides progressing to the quarterfinals.
The draw was based on the log table of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17, and the knockout tournament will start on 6 August and runs until 19 November.
The four least ranked teams will begin their campaigns in the preliminary stage. The winners will progress to the first round, where they will join the teams ranked from number 1-14.
The top-8 sides on the log standings are the seeded teams and were paired with the sides from Number 9-14 plus the preliminary round winners.
Preliminary Draw:
Cranborne Bullets vs WhaWha
ZPC Kariba vs Bulawayo City
First Round Draw:
Chicken Inn vs Harare City
FC Platinum vs Tenax
Dynamos vs Win. Cranborne/WhaWha
Manica Diamonds vs Yadah
Triangle United vs Highlanders
Black Rhinos vs CAPS United
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Herentals
Bulawayo Chiefs vs Win. ZPC Kariba/Bulawayo City
Dates:
Preliminary Round: 6 August
First Round: 20-21 August
Quarterfinals:17-18 September
Semifinals: 15-16 October
Final: 19 November