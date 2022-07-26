Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Juventus are looking to offload midfielders Arthur Melo and Aaron Ramsey to enable them to continue with their summer spending. Sky Sports

And the Italian club’s next target is Chelsea’s German forward Timo Werner. Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo is travelling back to England for talks with Manchester United over his future. The Athletic

But Ronaldo will tell Manchester United he wants to leave the club and will not accept their offer of a new deal. The Sun

Newcastle United are set to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain over Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, who could be available for in excess of £17m. The Sun

Alexis Sanchez is considering a shock move to Ligue 1 with Marseille with Inter Milan keen to get his wages off their books. The Sun

Brighton boss Graham Potter has played down Marc Cucurella’s potential move to Manchester City this summer, saying there is “nothing to say” and speculation is “part of life”. Sky Sports

AC Milan are considering increasing their offer for Club Bruges’ attacking midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, who has been linked with Leeds United, in order to get a deal done for the 21-year-old Belgium international. Calciomercato

Jules Kounde has agreed a four-year deal to join Barcelona from Sevilla and send Chelsea back to the drawing board in their search for a centre-back. The Times

And Chelsea are now blocking Barcelona from buying Spain defender Marcos Alonso, 31, and Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, from them because of the Spanish side’s move for Kounde. Sport

Red Bull Salzburg have responded to Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 19, being linked with Manchester United by saying they want “300 million + Bruno” on social media. Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 27, is one of the Old Trafford club’s key players. RB Salzburg on Twitter via BBC

Barcelona boss Xavi has told Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, he should look for another club after they signed Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, 33, and Brazil winger Raphinha, 25. AS