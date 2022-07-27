Bosso release Josta, veteran midfielder off to CAPS United

Bulawayo giants Highlanders have confirmed that they have parted ways with veteran midfield ace Joel ‘Josta’ Ngodzo.

The 2019 Soccer Star of the Year joined Highlanders in April last year, after an unsuccessful stint at Zambian Premier League side Buildcon.

He rarely featured for Bosso under former coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu, who reportedly did not see eye to eye with the former FC Platinum man.

The player situation’s at the club did not change when freshly-recruited coach Baltemar Brito arrived at Bosso, as Ngodzo only made one appearance in the four games presided over by the Portuguese mentor —when he came on as a second half substitute against Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab.

Highlanders confirmed they have have shown the skillful 33-year old, the exit door.

“The Club can confirm that it has parted ways with Joel “Josta” Ngodzo on mutual terms. We are grateful for the contributions he made towards the club during his stay at Bosso. We wish him well in his new endeavours,” reads a statement by Highlanders.

He is set to rejoin Harare giants CAPS United.