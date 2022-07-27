Dynamos youth coach forced to resign after age-cheating scandal

Dynamos Junior squad coach Lloyd Chigowe has resigned following an age-cheating scandal involving the team’s Under-17.

The Glamour Boys’ youth side was disqualified from the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Invitational Under-17 tournament after fielding at least two over-aged players.

The identified players include Dylan Gumbe and Vusimusi Ngwenya whose ages are believed to be beyond twenty years.

According to the Herald, the executive recommended that Chigowe be relieved of his duties.

“The findings are finally out. This age-cheating thing involved a lot of people but was orchestrated by Chigowe. So the executive had decided to fire him,” an unnamed source told the publication.

“However, Chigowe got wind of the pending action and acted faster than the team. He tendered his resignation last weekend but still the team can take some action.”

Chigowe confirmed that he had resigned from the club but gave a different reason for the move.

He said: “Yes, I resigned from Dynamos last week. I am now the chairman for Zimbabwe junior football Harare Province and also the national acting chairman. So I thought it was for the good of my standing to resign from being a coach.”