More details emerge on Galatasaray pursuit of Kadewere

More details have emerged regarding Galatasaray’s pursuit of Tino Kadewere.

The forward was placed on transfer list after falling out of favour at Lyon following Peter Bosz’s appointment as the new coach last season.

According to reports in Turkey, the availability of the Warriors international put Galatasaray on high alert. The player was recommended to the club by the scouting department.

The Super Lig side started monitoring the player’s situation several weeks ago and the technical team will prepare a report.

Kadewere’s versatility drew the club’s interest as the 26-year-old can play as a central striker or from the wing.

Other teams like Ligue 1 sides Brest and Strasbourg have expressed interest in the services of the Warriors forward, while La Liga club Real Valladolid and several unnamed German outfits are also monitoring the player.

Meanwhile, Kadewere is currently in Netherlands, with his Lyon teammates, preparing for the 2022/23 season.

He was named in the traveling squad for the pre-season in the Netherlands, where coach Peter Bosz wants to assess his options before making any transfer decisions ahead of the season.