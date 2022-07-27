Next Afcon Qualifiers pushed to next year

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has pushed the next 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for September to early next year.

The Matchday 3 and 4 will now take place in March 2023.

The postponement will allow the 2022 World Cup-bound teams to focus on their preparations for the tournament. Africa will be represented by Ghana, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon at the global showpiece set for November.

The reschedule means the campaign will now end in June 2023, while the Afcon finals will be played at the start of 2024.

The biennial tournament was supposed to happen between June and July 2023 after the end of of the club competition season.

However, the reschedule of the finals is not due to the postponed qualifiers but because of the rainy season in the host nation Ivory Coast, which is at its worst in June-July.