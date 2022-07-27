Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One: Match day 26 preview

The Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One season continues this season with seven matches on the cards.

Match day 26 sees action starting on Friday with Golden Valley hosting log leaders Simba Bhora at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma.

Buoyed by the signing of veteran midfielder Ali Sadiki, who joined them yesterday, Simba Bhora will be hoping to make it four wins on the trot and maintain top spot.

Arthur Tutani’s men have not conceded a goal in their last three matches but that record will be heavily tested when they face a tricky Golden Valley.

Also on Friday, second-placed Herentals U-20 host Karoi United at Motor Action Sports Club.

Paul Benza’s charges were at the summit of the table until last week when they were held to a goalless draw by Commando Bullets.

They (Herentals U-20) will be hoping that their top scorer, Salif Cheya, who has found the back of the net eight times this campaign, fires them past Karoi.

On Saturday, third-placed Golden Eagles, who returned to winning ways with a hard-fought victory over Golden Valley in the ‘Battle of the Goldens’ last week, are away to Chinhoyi Stars.

Gilbert Mushangazhike’s troops need a win to keep their title hopes alive but standing in their way is a difficult Chinhoyi Stars, who will be also looking for a victory after playing out a goalless stalemate with Banket United last week.

CUMA Academy host Harare City Cubs at Rimuka while Trojan Stars host Ngezi U-19 at Trojan Mine.

On Sunday, Come Again host Black Mambas at Rimuka, while PAM host Chegutu Pirates at Kuwadzana Stadium.