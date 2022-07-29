Mutasa on course for Premier Soccer League return

Veteran coach Lloyd ‘Samaita’ Mutasa is set for a return to the Premier Soccer League, as his Eastern Region Division One side Green Fuel is on course for promotion.

The former Dynamos coach’s side has dominated the Eastern Region Division One —they are on top with 56 points from 22 matches.

Green Fuel have not tasted defeat and are 11 points clear of second-placed Mutare City Rovers with seven games to go.

The Chisumbanje-based side is battling for the sole ticket into the Premier Soccer League, and it will be their maiden appearance in the country’s top flight.