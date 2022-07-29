Ruyamuro NRD1: Golden Valley hold Simba Bhora, Herentals U20 back on top

Golden Valley and promotion-chasing Simba Bhora played out a 1-1 stalemate in a Ruyamuro Northern Region Division match at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma today.

Calvin Mupfutumare thrust Golden Valley ahead early in the 12th minute with a well-taken volley after a lapse in concentration in the Simba Bhora backline.

New signing Ali Sadiki had the opportunity to level matters for Simba Bhora three minutes later, but his free kick on the edge of the box hit the Golden Valley wall.

Mupfutumare’s early strike was the difference between the two teams at the half time interval.

Simba Bhora came back for the second half determined to find the equalizer but were frustrated by Golden Valley’s delaying tactics.

They finally found the leveler just after the hour mark when Ronald Chitiyo’s curling effort found the back of the net.

Tinashe Balakasi almost got the winner for Arthur Tutani’s men but his effort in the 85th minute crashed against the crossbar.

Both teams had to share for a share of the spoils.

At Motor Action Sports Club, Herentals U-20 beat Karoi United 2-0.

Consequently, Paul Benza’s charges are back on top of the table and lead second-placed Simba by two points.