Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reiterated his desire to leave Manchester United and is exploring the option of returning to Sporting Lisbon. The Athletic

Manchester City could abandon their plans to sign Brighton and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 24, until next summer and instead target Benfica’s Spanish defender Alex Grimaldo, 26, and Stuttgart and Croatia’s Borna Sosa, 24. The Mail

Manchester United ‘will test Lazio’s resolve with an offer of £42m for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’ as Erik ten Hag looks for alternatives to Frenkie de Jong. Daily Mail

Everton have approached Paris St-Germain over re-signing 32-year-old Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, with talks set to continue over the next few days. Fabrizio Romano

Juventus are reportedly looking for a replacement for the injured Paul Pogba just two months after he signed – and have Saul Niguez lined up. The Sun

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Charles de Ketelaere from Club Bruges, despite Leeds and Leicester also being interested in the 21-year-old Belgium forward. 90min

Barcelona have confirmed an agreement for the transfer of Jules Kounde from Sevilla.

Nuno Tavares is set to leave Arsenal on a season-long loan to French side Marseille. Fabrizio Romano

AC Milan and Roma are keeping tabs on Manchester United and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. The Athletic

Tottenham will try to beat Juventus to the transfer of Italy forward Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, from Roma. Tuttosport

Barcelona are interested in signing Sergio Reguilon, 25, from Tottenham, if they are unable to sign fellow Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 31, from Chelsea. AS