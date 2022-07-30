FA Community Shield: Liverpool vs Man City – Preview, TV Info, Predicted XIs, KO Time & More

FA Cup winners Liverpool take on Premier League champions Manchester City in the 2022 FA Community Shield final on Saturday evening.

The Reds have been crowned outright winners of the season curtain raiser on 10 occasions while City has six wins.

Here is everything you need to know about the encounter.

Competition: 2022 FA Community Shield

Date, Kick-off time & Venue: Saturday 30 July 2022, 6 pm CAT at King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Broadcast Details:

The game will be available to watch on SuperSport TV and via stream feed on DStv app.

Liverpool Team News

Coach Jurgen Klopp will be without key men Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Reserve goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also out through injury and Adrian will start in goal in the match.

Kostas Tsmikas and Calvin Ramsay are doubts after missing the friendly with Salzburg.

Ramsey’s unavailability could offer 17-year-old youngster Isaac Mabaya a chance to be in the matchday squad as a cover in the right-back position.

New signings Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho are in line for their domestic debuts.

Manchester City Team News

Coach Pep Guardiola will have to decide whether to play John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden, who all missed the US trip due to American entry requirements. Aymeric Laporte is not available for selection due to injury.

Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland could make their domestic debut in the match.

What the coaches said:

Jurgen Klopp: “We want to be ready for Saturday but it will be a big fight because we cannot be at our best. It’s pretty much impossible. The only good news is City are in the same situation as us.

“Salzburg have already been playing for two weeks, a league game and a cup game. In two weeks, we should look different.”

Pep Guardiola: “Two weeks and a half of pre-season is too short. I think for Liverpool and ourselves, I think we arrive at this competition a little early – but the opportunity to play the Community Shield is always too early. We have to adapt. But I saw many good things in this period and with the guys we have we are going to move forward.”

Liverpool pre-season form:

LWWL

Manchester City pre-season form:

WW

Predicted Liverpool XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.