Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 23 action.

Latest:

Dynamos 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

75′ Red Card to Chiefs official Kundishora Chakanyuka for bad mouthing to the referee.

70′ A dangerous through ball to Paga but the keeper comes out to clear the danger.

65′ Chiefs Sub: Elvis Moyo, P. Chikwende replace T. Chikwende, Chikosa.

60′ Dynamos Sub: Paga replaces Orotomol.

58′ Yellow Card to F. Moyo (Chiefs)

48′ Free kick to Chiefs near the corner flag. Ball sent in and Felix Moyo connects with a header. Keeper parries the ball for a corner kick.

-Halftime:

45+2′ Goal!! Mavhunga heads in Murwira’s cross to open the scoring.

45+1′ Dynamos Sub: Appiah replaces injured Makarati.

45′ Free kick to Dynamos, Murwira sends it in and Makanda connects. The keeper reacts well and makes a superb save to deny the effort.

40′ Yellow Card to Makarati (Dynamos) for dangerous play.

34′ Corner kick to Dynamos, keeper comes out to collect. Referee blows for an infringement anyway.

33′ Orotomol gets the space but his shot is saved by the keeper.

27′ Free kick to Dynamos, Murwira sends it in. Keeper is well positioned to save the effort.

21′ Chiefs try go break into the box but Dynamos does well to thwart the danger.

20′ The tempo slowing down as the play becomes concentrated in the midfield.

15′ Corner kick to Dynamos, keeper does well to come out and punch away the danger.

10′ Chiefs with a great inter-play and Chikosa is at the end of it but fails to finish the move as he sends his effort over the bar.

6′ Play temporarily stopped as medics attend to Makarati.

1′ Free kick to Dynamos. Murwira sends it into the box but Murera heads it wide as the ball hits the side netting.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Jaure, Mpofu, Makarati Muringai, Makunike, Mavunga Murwira, Murera, Orotomol, Makanda

Chiefs XI: Muleya, Nyaunzvi, Ndlela, Chikosa, Musiyiwa, Chirinda, Msebe, F. Moyo, K. Moyo, T. Chikwende, Matare.

Highlanders 0-0 Tenax CS

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, Chikuhwa, Mhindirira, B. Sibanda, Makaruse, Mbeba, Silla, Muduhwa, Mukuli, Ndlovu, Navaya.

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Triangle United

80′ Goal!!! Qadr Amini puts Ngezi ahead.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Mavhurume, P. Moyo, Makopa, Mukamba, Kwinjo, Sibanda, Mtigo, Kashitigu, Makuva, Murimba.

Triangle XI: Chitsumba, Mukombwe, Musariri, Chisi, Gwao, Kabanda, Karembo, Mawuna, Madamombe, Ngoma, Bhero.

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Yadah