Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One: Match day 26 roundup

It was a mixed bag of results on match day 26 of the 2022 Ruyamuro Northern Region Division One —here is what transpired.

Herentals U-20 beat Karoi United 2-0 at Motor Action Sports Club, a result which saw them return to the summit of the table.

Jimmy Jamu’s brace was all that Paul Benza’s title-chasing side needed to collect maximum points. They are now on 54 points, one ahead of second-placed Simba Bhora.

Simba Bhora had Ronald Chitiyo to thank, after the former Zimbabwe international rescued a point for them with a brilliant solo effort, in the 1-1 draw with Golden Valley at Rimuka.

Chitiyo cancelled out Calvin Mapfutumare’s equally brilliant opener in the 12th minute as Arthur Tutani’s troops dropped points and consequently surrendered top spot to their title rivals Herentals U-20.

Third-placed Golden Eagles failed to take advantage of Simba Bhora dropping points when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chinhoyi Stars in Chinhoyi.

Gilbert Mushangazhike’s men had to level matters in the second half through Trevor Bhunu, after they had fallen behind in the 11th minute through Marshall Mupunha’s exquisite opener.

Trojan Stars began life under Webster Chingozi on a losing note as they were beaten 0-1 at home by Ngezi U-19.

Chingozi took over from Ralph Kaondera, who was sacked last week together with his assistant Clifford Sakala.

Elvis Mweha silenced the home crowd in the 74th minute and that goal was the difference between the two sides.

At Kuwadzana Stadium, Prince Mayembe’s solitary strike propelled resurgent PAM FC to a 1-0 victory over a battling Chegutu Pirates while CUMA Academy and Harare City Cubs played out a goalless draw in Kadoma.