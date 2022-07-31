Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are not finished in the transfer market yet but could not guarantee whether any more business will be done. Sky Sports

Juventus have added Belgium forward Dries Mertens to their list of possible forward signings, with the 35-year-old available on a free transfer after leaving Napoli. Gazzetta dello Sport

Chelsea want to sign Inter Milan’s talented young midfielder Cesare Casadei. Sky Sports

The Blues also have an agreement with Chicago Fire to sign 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina for £12m. Fabrizio Romano

AC Milan have agreed to sign Belgium attacking midfielder Charles de Ketelaere from Club Bruges for £26.9m (32m euros). The 21-year-old has also been linked with Leeds United. Calciomercato

Greek champions Olympiacos are interested in signing Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti. ESPN

Manchester United will make one final attempt to persuade Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, to move to Old Trafford this summer. Mirror

Manchester United are in talks with Benjamin Sesko’s camp as they explore making a move for the RB Salzburg striker. Fabrizio Romano

Leicester City want more than £50m if they are to sell England playmaker James Maddison to Newcastle United, who have had a £40m bid for the 25-year-old rejected. Times

Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Marseille have shown interest in signing Inter Milan star Alexis Sanchez in the ongoing transfer window. Mirror