Transfer news, rumours and updates

Everton are looking to finalise a permanent deal to bring Idrissa Gueye back to the club. Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea have offered 26-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner to Spanish side Real Madrid. Marca

Chelsea hope the offer of two players in part-exchange will help them “hijack” Manchester United’s move for Frenkie de Jong. Daily Mirror

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been linked with Juventus but the 30-year-old Brazil international says he wants to stay at Anfield. Liverpool Echo

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has appeared to open the door for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to leave the club, amid reported interest from French club Nice. Sky Sports

Manchester United are looking at moves for Stuttgart’s Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 25, and 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who plays for Red Bull Salzburg, amid the uncertainty of Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford. Mail

Fulham have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno for £8m. The Athletic

RB Leipzig left-back Angelino, 25, is an option for Barcelona if they fail to sign his fellow Spaniard Marcos Alonso, 31, from Chelsea. Sport

Cesc Fabregas is close to joining Italian second division club Como on a free transfer. Fabrizio Romano

Martin Braithwaite is not in Xavi’s plans for the season and talks are ongoing with for the termination of the contract. Nicolo Schira