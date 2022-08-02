Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Liverpool are preparing to offer striker Diogo Jota a lucrative new contract. Daily Telegraph

Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 28, is open to a move to Everton this summer. Talksport

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and are willing to pay the £50m asking price for the Manchester City target. Sky Sports

Manchester United have held talks with former Hull City and England midfielder Tom Huddlestone, 35, over a player-coach role with their Under-21s. Telegraph

RB Leipzig are growing increasingly confident they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea. Sky Sports

Leicester goalkeeper and captain Kasper Schmeichel, 35, is close to joining French side Nice and will have a medical this week, ending an 11-year stay with the Foxes. Mail

Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 21, is close to joining French side Reims on a season-long loan deal. Mail

Georginio Wijnaldum’s proposed loan move to Roma is being held up by the Serie A side’s reluctance to agree an obligation to buy clause. Goal

Liverpool are expecting bids for Nat Phillips this week, with Fulham and Bournemouth among those keen on signing the centre-back. Goal