Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.
Liverpool are preparing to offer striker Diogo Jota a lucrative new contract. Daily Telegraph
Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 28, is open to a move to Everton this summer. Talksport
Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella and are willing to pay the £50m asking price for the Manchester City target. Sky Sports
Manchester United have held talks with former Hull City and England midfielder Tom Huddlestone, 35, over a player-coach role with their Under-21s. Telegraph
RB Leipzig are growing increasingly confident they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea. Sky Sports
Leicester goalkeeper and captain Kasper Schmeichel, 35, is close to joining French side Nice and will have a medical this week, ending an 11-year stay with the Foxes. Mail
Aaron Ramsey has completed his free transfer to Ligue 1 Nice following his release from Juventus.
Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 21, is close to joining French side Reims on a season-long loan deal. Mail
Georginio Wijnaldum’s proposed loan move to Roma is being held up by the Serie A side’s reluctance to agree an obligation to buy clause. Goal
Liverpool are expecting bids for Nat Phillips this week, with Fulham and Bournemouth among those keen on signing the centre-back. Goal