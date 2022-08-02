Zemura’s £385 per week bombshell

Warriors and AFC Bournemouth star Jordan Zemura will probably make his Premier League debut next week, but will do so as one of the lowest paid players in the English top-flight.

The 22-year old utility player was one of the standout players for the Scott Parker-coached side in a successful campaign in the Championship, which saw the Cherries return to the Premier League after a 2-year absence.

Zemura joined the Bournemouth Academy from Charlton Athletic in 2019 and signed a £385 per week deal.

The arrival of Parker, who replaced Jason Tindal in the Bournemouth dugout in February 2021, was the turning point for the Zimbabwe international, who began to have regular call ups to the first team.

Despite the drastic change, which has seen him become a vital cog in the Bournemouth side, Zemura is still on the same contract from before he broke into the first team.

The £385 per week contract was extended to June 2023 back in March, making him one of the lowest paid players in the Premier League.

Zemura’s close friend and teammate Jaidon Anthony has a similar contract but a source close to the club says the duo is not in a rush to have new deals.

“I think it’s more both players are happy at the club, and want to focus on their football at the moment,” the source told Soccer24.

“I think they know they can get what they want wage wise from either Bournemouth or elsewhere, they both seem quite mature and focused on football rather than money,” he added.