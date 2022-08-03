Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters this summer but have been quoted £40m by Southampton for the England full-back. Daily Mail

Chelsea’s French defender Malang Sarr would prefer a move to Monaco over Fulham, who have targeted the 23-year-old. Standard

Fulham have signed goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal on a three-year contract in a deal worth up to £8m.

Phil Foden has agreed a new long-term contract at Manchester City – worth around £225,000-a-week. Daily Mail

Everton remain in talks with PSG over the transfer of Idrissa Gana Gueye with the two clubs close to agreeing a deal for the 32-year-old. Sky Sports

Dean Henderson has admitted he could not wait to get out of Manchester United this summer after slamming the club for making false promises and a “criminal” waste of the past 12 months of his career. Daily Telegraph

Sevilla are closing in on a deal for Manchester United and Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 29. Fabrizio Romano

AC Milan have signed Belgium international Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge in a £29.3m deal.

Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Leicester City’s English striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal. 90min

Tottenham are likely to turn to Wolves winger Adama Traore, 26, if they are unable to reach an agreement with Roma for Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23. 90min