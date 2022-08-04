FPL GameWeek 1: Our Tips and Recommendations

The Premier League is back! More than anything that means, the Fantasy Premier League is back as well. This year’s Fantasy League is primed to be better than ever and you shouldn’t miss out on it. You can still join our Soccer24 Zimbabwe Mini League and win yourself some airtime every week! Here is an auto-join link and an invitation code – u2z1uo.

If you are a first timer and this is your first time playing the game, then you are at the right place. We are going to be supplying you with some tips before every gameweek to help you conquer with your chosen team.

Goalkeepers

With Kasper Schmeichelleaving Leicester, Danny Ward (£4.0m) is being tipped to take over Number 1 duties. This could just be the year for him to break out after just playing 90 minutes last season. But we think he is only good enough for the bench right now and our Recommendation for the starting goalkeeper spot is José Sá (£5.0m). He is a high class goalkeeper and rarely blanks. He had 11 clean-sheets last season and is only going to get better this season. Edouard Mendy (£5.0m) has been bought by 21.4% of the managers, for GW1 and is a good choice if you want some stability and high chance for points.

Defenders

Defenders have proved to be a good source of point in that last few seasons and that trend is set to continue this season. Our recommendation is you should have 2 players from the pool of Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), João Cancelo (£7.0m), Reece James (£6.0m), Virgil Van Dijk (£6.5m) and Rúben Dias (£6m). Alymeric Laporte (£6m) would have been part of this pool but he is listed as unlikely to play for this coming game-week. Any two of those players are highly guaranteed a points harvest for this upcoming week. If you are going to be playing with a back 5, Rayan Ait Nouri, (£4.5m), Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) and Thiago Silva (£5.5m) will provide you with a solid back line as well. New Leeds defender, Rasmus Kristensen (£5.0m) could be a huge steal, after making 18 goal involvements (10 goals and 8 assists) last season with RB Salzburg. Ivan Perišić at (£5.5m) is a bit pricey for a new Premier League player but the fact that he has played under Antonio Conte’s system before could justify that price, he is definitely one to add to your watchlist for the next upcoming games. Lucas Digne (£5.0m) has manageable first 4 games and that could prove really pivotal.

Midfielders

Luis Diaz (£8m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m) could be the surprise and explosive packages you need for your team this season. Both have had a full pre-season with their teams and could have a huge impact going forward this season. They could work well in a 4-man midfield with a core of either Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m). Salah is a perennial performer plus he has scored in 6 successive opening weekends and could make it 6 against Fulham. Fernandes had a disappointing previous season by his own standards and under a new coach is bound to gear up massively. De Bruyne is primed to be on of the greatest Premier League midfielders and always performs when healthy. Emi Buendia (£6.0m) and Christian Eriksen (£6.5m) are good assets at their prices will bring back value back for their money. Bruno Guimaraes is a huge steal at (£6.0m) and could chip in with some goals once in a while. Could Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) revive his fortunes under Erik Ten Haag? He scored a lowly 63 points last season but brought back 174 points and 177 points in 2020/21 and 2019/20 seasons, respectively. He could be worth the risk going forward in the upcoming game-weeks.

Forwards

The name on everyone’s lips or fingertips has been Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m). The new Arsenal star is primed for a huge breakthrough this season and 74.1% of managers think so as well. Jesus has scored against, Crystal Palace before and the hype might just be justified for this opening game-week. We recommend partnering up Jesus with perennial goalscorer Harry Kane (£11.5m) or Jamie Vardy (£9.5m) if you have opted for a two man forward line. Callum Wilson (£7.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) are good options if you are to play with a three man midfield plus Jesus and Kane or Vardy. Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m), Joe Gelhardt (£5.5m) and Eddie Nkeitah (£7.0m) have a huge season ahead of them but might just be good enough for your bench this time around, especially for Nkeitah with Jesus coming in at Arsenal.

Recommended Teams

4-4-2 (£99.5m)

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (£5.0m)

Sub – Danny Ward (£4.0m)

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Rúben Dias (£6.0m), Marc Cucurella (£5.0m) and Rayan Ait Nouri, (£4.5m).

Sub – Rasmus Kristensen (£5.0m

Midfielders

Luis Diaz (£8m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.0m), Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Christian Eriksen (£6.5m)

Sub – Bruno Guimaraes (£6.0m)

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) and Jamie Vardy (£9.5m)

Sub – Joe Gelhardt (£5.5m)

5-2-3 – £99.5m

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (£5.0m)

Sub – Danny Ward (£4.0m)

Defenders

João Cancelo (£7.0m), Lucas Digne (£5.0m), Marc Cucurella (£5.0m), Ivan Perišić at (£5.5m) and Thiago Silva (£5.5m)

Sub – Rayan Ait Nouri, (£4.5m)

Midfielders

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m)

Sub – Emi Buendia (£6.0m)

Forwards

Jamie Vardy (£9.5m), Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.5m) and Callum Wilson (£7.5m)

Sub – Joe Gelhardt (£5.5m)