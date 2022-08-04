Never Tigere joins new club after leaving Azam

Never Tigere has left Azam FC to join newly promoted Tanzanian Premier League side Ihefu SC.

Tigere has moved to his new club on a free transfer following his departure from the Dar es Salaam-based outfit after a two-and-half-year stay.

Tigere’s release came after Azam’s foreign quota exceeded the Tanzanian Premier League’s limit of twelve foreigners.

The club recently signed six new players to bring the total number of non-Tanzanian players to fifteen ahead of the new season.

Zimbabwean duo of Bruce Kangwa and Prince Dube are still with Azam.