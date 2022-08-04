Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea are prepared to offer defender Wesley Fofana £200,000 to lure him to Stamford Bridge. Daily Mail

Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo, 25, has moved closer to leaving Juventus to join Valencia on loan, which could see the Serie A side step up their interest in Chelsea’s Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30. 90 Min

Juventus are showing renewed interest in Destiny Udogie. The left-back was signed on a permanent deal from Hellas Verona this summer but could be set for a big move to the Turin side in the coming weeks. Il Bianconero

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident Tottenham will be able to further strengthen his squad before September’s transfer deadline. Daily Express

Chelsea are considering Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as a potential new striker. Discussions have already started on the player side but there’s still no bid to Barcelona. Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona want to sign 31-year-old Athletic Bilbao and Spain defender Inigo Martinez, who has a buyout clause of 80m euros (£67m) and whose deal with his current club runs out next summer. Marca

Barcelona is increasingly growing confident that they will be able to land Alonso this summer. Sport

Brighton have released a statement denying reports that they have agreed to sell Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Earlier Wednesday, it had been claimed in several outlets that a £52.5 million agreement was struck between the Premier League sides.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed that the club will sign a replacement for Sebastien Haller as he continues his recovery from cancer. Goal

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is close to joining PSG. Goal