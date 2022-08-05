EPL Season Preview: Manchester United look to step up in new campaign

Following their trophy drought and top 4 miss last season, Manchester United will be hoping to step up and challenge for honours when they kick off their 2022/23 season this weekend.

The Red Devils will begin their campaign at Old Trafford on Sunday against Brighton and Hove.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

SuperSport TV will broadcast the match live across the Sub-Saharan region.

Matchday One Team News

Anthony Martial, who performed well in the pre-season, could miss the 2022/23 season opener due to injury.

The France international was seen holding his leg after being substituted in Saturday’s 1-0 friendly defeat by Atletico Madrid in Oslo.

Luke Shaw returned to training on Wednesday after missing both the Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano games last weekend, while fellow left-back and new signing Tyrell Malacia started against the former so could make his competitive debut.

New coach Erik Ten Hag

With a new coach – Erik ten Hag – in place, the Red Devils are hoping to use the coming campaign for squad remodeling and revive the fortunes.

Club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær, who led the project for two terms, was fired in November after a poor run of results.

His interim replacement Ralf Rangnick failed to get a tune out of the squad and finished in a disappointing sixth place, 13 points away from the top four places.

Unhappy Cristiano wants out

Rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a move away for Champions League football somewhat overshadowed United’s pre-season.

Ronaldo had high level talks with the club last week on his return from a prolonged season break.

The Portuguese striker’s first pre-season friendly was against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday but had a bad first impression with ten Hag.

The 37-year-old left the match venue at half-time and his early departure was branded as unacceptable by the new coach.

New signings and departures

United have parted ways with players such as Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matić, Alex Telles (loan), Dean Henderson and Jesse Lingard in this current transfer window.

Left back Tyrell Malacia was the first signing followed by Christian Eriksen and Argentinean international defender Lisandro Martinez.

United are still actively in the market and are on the lookout for a striker to replace Ronaldo if he moves on.

Manchester United total spent to date: £65.1m

Manchester United total received to date: £8.5m

Manchester United net transfer balance: – £56.6m

Last season’s results

Won:16

Lost: 12

Drew:10

Position: 6